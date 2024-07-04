Motorola launches razr 50 ultra

New Delhi : Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation, today has flipped the script of foldable smartphone technology yet again with the launch of its most advanced smartphone in the razr franchise, the motorola razr 50 ultra. This flip phone highlights Motorola’s commitment to evolution and excellence with its various industry leading features such as the largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone.

Imagine a world where your smartphone isn’t just a device, but a personal assistant, creative studio, and productivity powerhouse all in one. By collaborating with Google, Motorola has turned this vision a reality by bringing AI-driven experiences and convenient features to the new motorola razr 50 ultra.

For the first time, razr users can access Gemini¹ directly from the external display. Google’s Gemini app is a personal AI assistant to supercharge your creativity and productivity. Whether users need step-by-step instructions for a new project, help planning trips and activities, or assistance in writing thank-you notes or emails. Gemini can even help brainstorm ideas for enhancing daily life and seamlessly access information from Google apps and services like Maps, YouTube, Flights, Gmail, and Drive. Gemini is always there to provide support.

Plus, motorola razr 50 ultra users will receive Gemini Advanced for 3 months with access to Google’s most capable AI models, at no extra cost. They’ll also get 2 TB of cloud storage and Gemini in their favorite Google apps like Gmail, Docs, and more—all included in the Google One AI Premium plan.

To further improve the external display experience on the new razr devices, we’ve added access to Google Photos. This allows users to view, delete, favorite, or share photos or videos stored locally or in the cloud without opening their phone, making it easier to access memories and find photos quickly. Google Photos will soon offer Ask Photos, a new way to search photos with Gemini. Stay tuned for more information in the coming months.

When it’s time to edit these photos, users can open the new razr and use the latest AI-powered editing tools in Google Photos including Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more.

Users can also reimagine daily tasks – like texting – with a few unique features that are built into Google Messages. Photomoji transforms their favorite photos into personalized emojis and stickers, adding a visual flair to messages. And with Magic Compose², users can receive suggested texting responses in various styles like Excited, Chill, Formal, and Short, enabling them to get creative with their messages.

The motorola razr 50 ultra allows users to flip less and do more with its largest and most intelligent external display. Offering them a more immersive viewing experience on the 4.0″ external display which also comes with the fastest refresh rate and the highest resolution in its class. It comes protected with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus to prevent unwanted scratches and potential damages. With an incredibly smooth and fluid refresh rate of up to 165Hz, users can switch between apps and websites with incredible smoothness. Moreover, the external display boasts of a 1272×1080 high-resolution screen which provides breathtaking clarity and over a billion shades of 10-bit color with a 25% wider color range thanks to HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 support. The smartphone’s high brightness mode automatically adjusts the external display outdoors for improved visibility and is capable of reaching maximum brightness levels of 1500 nits. Its HDR peak brightness can reach up to 2400 nits. The larger display allows users to scroll through a better organized, streamlined content layout with the convenience of replying to messages, playing fun games, getting directions with Google Maps, taking selfies, or even giving friends a preview of their pose.

When flipped open, the motorola razr 50 ultra reveals a 6.9″ pOLED display that’s smooth to the touch and is also the largest and virtually creaseless internal display on a flip phone. Similar to the external screen, users can immerse themselves in infinite contrast of deeper blacks and richer colors and view over a billion shades of 10-bit color. Plus, with HDR10+ certification and 120% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, users can watch shows and movies in true-to-life colors that meet the industry’s latest standards for accuracy. High Brightness Mode automatically adjusts brightness to 1500 nits, which can also reach up to 3000 nits with HDR. The refresh rate can adjust from 1Hz to 165Hz effectively reducing stutter and ghosting in compatible games, putting users a step ahead of the competition.

The razr 50 ultra comes equipped with the best razr camera system yet, effortlessly capturing stunning photos and videos with advanced camera technology powered by moto ai. The AI features included in the camera are, AI Action Shot which quickly takes blur-free photos even if the subject is in motion, AI Adaptive Stabilization that uses AI to recognize movement while filming, and dynamically adjusts the stabilization level for the best results while Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking automatically focuses on the primary subject without manually selecting it. Additionally, the AI Photo Enhancement Engine improves the dynamic range, boosting the ratio between the brightest and darkest parts of an image while delivering finer image details, which is essential when zooming. Moreover, its 50MP high-res camera delivers outstanding low-light performance that can capture with 32x more focusing pixels using Instant All-Pixel PDAF and provide faster, more accurate performance no matter the lighting conditions. Its Optical image stabilization (OIS) automatically compensates against blurred images and videos due to unwanted camera movement, so even when exposure takes longer, clarity and detail shine through. Additionally, the smartphone also features an exceptional 50MP telephoto camera for incredible portraits and with 2x optical and 30X AI Super zoom capability plus machine learning algorithm for high quality photos.

The new photo booth feature captures gorgeous selfies in different poses and pictures timed perfectly for each pose, with a simple open palm gesture. Color Optimization analyzes a scene to deliver enhanced segmented tuning. It detects the sky, skin, hair, clothes, grass, etc., and optimizes the colors for each one individually. It can also record and play breathtaking videos in 4K resolution that meet strict HDR10+ standards for color accuracy, color range, brightness, and contrast. While Auto Night Vision improves the lighting of nighttime photos automatically. After capturing a 10-bit RAW image, the Image Signal Processor (ISP) converts the file to a JPEG and the result is a low-light photo with reduced noise and increased clarity. Other modes and features include Video Night Vision, Dual Capture, Mirror Mode, Tilt Shift Mode, and Portrait Mode among others.

The moto ai is not limited to the cameras. The smartphone boasts of numerous AI features such as Style Sync and Magic Canvas with AI Generative Theming along with exceptional AI powered cameras. Style sync can generate wallpapers and themes that match the unique styles of each user with just a photo of their outfit or any interesting pattern. While the Magic Canvas feature can turn imagination into stunning visuals with just a text prompt and screenshots with an auto-blur function to protect sensitive content in screenshots.

This latest iteration of the flip phone that changed everything is now even more compact and comfortable allowing flipping open or shutting easily with just one hand thanks to the redesigned hinge. The motorola razr 50 ultra is built to last, that’s why Motorola has put the screen and hinge through rigorous stress tests, ensuring they’ll withstand use for the life of the phone. The gapless, creaseless design with perfectly contoured edges comes with durable Corning ® Gorilla® Glass Victus and IPX8-rated underwater protection. Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus keeps the external display safe from drops and scratches. While IPX8-rated underwater protection means motorola razr 50 ultra can withstand submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Plus, the display is specially designed to respond to every touch, tap, and swipe even when wet – with smart water touch capability. The phone can be folded into a camcorder to record videos owing to Flex View, which lets users fold their phone at multiple angles, and display their content using tent mode or stand mode on the large external display. The smartphone will also be available in vegan leather finish in 3 Pantone Curated colors.

The motorola razr 50 ultra features the latest Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 mobile platform, so it’s even faster and more efficient than the previous generation. Generating speeds up to 3GHz for faster multitasking and improved efficiency. The supercharged Qualcomm® AI Engine enables on-device AI at swift speeds with support for multi-modal models, including 30+ large language models (LLMs) and large vision models (LVMs). It also features up to 12GB of the latest generation LPDDR5X memory, the fastest available, and the latest 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Along with blazing-fast 5G speeds today, and provisions for WiFi 7 networks of tomorrow.

In terms of the battery performance, the motorola razr 50 ultra can go a full day and night on a single charge of the 4000mAh battery. Owing to the 45W TurboPower™ consumers can get power for a day in about 12 minutes3. It also comes with the freedom of 15W wireless charging and users can also share power with other devices using reverse charging.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said “Being the pioneers of flip phone technology, we have once again set a new standard in the segment with the launch of the most intelligent flip smartphone- razr 50 ultra. This cutting-edge device embodies our relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries, bringing together exceptional design, AI technology, remarkable functionality, and unrivaled user experience. We are confident that the razr50 ultra will not only redefine the future of foldable smartphones but also exceed the expectations of our valued customers.”

Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India added “The Motorola Razr 40 ultra was our first launch for Prime Day last year, leading to significant acceptance among customers that wanted an innovative fold form factor. This year, we will have the widest line-up of new smartphones ever launched during Prime Day, and the Motorola Razr continues to have pride of place in our lineup. On July 20 till 21, Prime customers will not only get their hands on the newly launched Motorola razr 50 ultra, but will also have access to attractive no cost EMI, bank and other offers- on Amazon.in, India’s most trusted destination for smartphones.”

Users can enjoy an intuitive, personalized, and secure experience like no other with the new Hello UI with Android 14. They can easily customize their device by choosing fonts, colors, and icons, using intuitive gestures like twist and tap to control different features, or launching their favorite apps. Even set limits on screen time and control access to apps, so kids can learn and play in a safe, dedicated space. Hello UI features include, Moto Gestures, Moto Secure with Thinkshield, Family Spaces, and Moto Unplugged. Smart Connect seamlessly unites multiple devices, enabling effortless task transitions across phone, tablet and PC’s making it a key component for a unified and efficient digital life. Within Smart Connect, users will get multiple functionalities like Swipe to Share, Cross Device Control, Context Aware Phone, Universal Clipboard, Share Hub, App Stream and much more. Each with its own unique advantages designed to facilitate seamless integration.

Apart from this, the motorola razr 50 ultra also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® and 20% louder sound and 25% stronger bass. Dolby Atmos® unlock new levels of emotion in user’s favorite songs, drawing them closer to the artists they love. Plus, Dolby Atmos® features Spatial Audio, an enhanced experience where sound can flow around them in a virtual space. The smart power amplifier ensures that even louder audio won’t crack, and since the speakers are working together, sound travels from one to the other to match the action on screen. Additionally, the motorola razr50 ultra offers 3 OS updates and 4 years of security patches with Moto Elite Care benefits.

Finally, the smartphone will come with Moto buds+ worth Rs 9,999 and boasting Sound by Bose within the box, with an eco-friendly packaging.

Availability:

The Motorola razr 50 Ultra will be available in a single 12GB RAM and 512GB Storage variant, in 3 stunning pantone curated colours, namely – Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Colour of the year 2024 – Peach Fuzz.

The product will go on sale, starting 20th July 2024 and will be available for pre-reserve 10th July onwards on Amazon, Reliance Digital, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

Pricing:

Motorola razr 50 Ultra (12GB + 512GB)

Launch Price: INR 99,999

Limited Period – Early Bird Pricing: INR 94,999*

Effective price including Bank offer: INR 89,999*