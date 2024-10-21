Heritage Walk Enthusiasts Visit “Chandi Medhas” at Gajalaxmi Puja in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal : Nearly 50 heritage enthusiasts including young students from Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and Dhenkanal Autonomous College thronged the Gajalaxmi Puja pandals yesterday and explored the rich traditions behind the “Chandi Medhas” or silver tableaus.

Senior members of Dhenkanal Heritage Walks (DHW) and members from other heritage walk groups were also part of the visiting pandal hoppers under the leadership of convener Prof. Suresh Prasad Mishra with this 18th episode of heritage trail under the aegis of DHW.

According to historians, “Chandi Medha” was first started in 1959 with Maudamani Rajalakshmi Puja Pratishthan at Meenabazar. However, since it was stolen in 1976, the newly-made one has been used in 160 kg of silver in 2004. After The Chaudhury Bazar Durga Medha in Cuttack, Meena Bazar Laxmi Medha in Dhenkanal is the second oldest “Chandi Medha” in Odisha and the first “Chandi Medha” of Dhenkanal.

After The Meenabazar “Chandi Medha”, its appeal gradually increased and in the meantime, the Kaibalya Bazaar near the Siddha Balaram Temple got one tableau of 140 kg in 2016. The historic town got its third “Chandi Medha” in 2018 at the Gudianali Puja pandal weighing 125 kg. In the same year 2018, Ganesh Bazaar, touted as the largest market in Dhenkanal, got the heaviest “Chandi Medh” in the State with a huge 350 of the silver tableau. The fifth “Chandi Medha” was introduced at Lakshmi Bazaar with 150-kg of silver in 2022. This year Jubilee Town-II, Deulshahi Puja Mandap has built a beautiful “Chandi Medha” of 70 kg.

Early in morning, the marchers first went around Gudianali and then Kaibalya Bazar, Jubilee Town II, Ganesh Bazar, Laxmi Bazar and saw the “Chandi medha” at Meena Bazar. At each market, the members of the respective Puja committees welcomed the heritage enthusiasts and ptovided information about the history of their respective “Chandi Medhas”.

Dhenkanal Gajalakshmi Puja has a unique charm. For 11 days, the 6-km stretch from College Bypass to Korian Bypass the entire region erupts with the celebration and got decked up with beautiful gates and dazzling lights. On both sides of the road, the puja pandals of various bazaars have the idols of Goddess Lakshmi installed and Lakshmi puja is performed in an emotional, eloquent atmosphere. Dhenkanal town is packed with lakhs of pilgrims from across the district and outside every day. Innumerable small and big business establishments as well as in various puja pandals, a devotional atmosphere is created across Dhenkanal town with the sound of the priest chanting Vedic mantras. This year, 36 puja pandals are offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.

Senior educationists Dr. Bhawani Shankar Mishra, Dr. Mrinal Chatterjee, President of Dhenkanal Journalists Association Prasanna Kumar Patnaik, senior member of Cuttack Heritage Walks Bishwaranjan Dehuri and members from other heritage walks groups were present.