Wife Alleges Group Assault as Youth is Stoned to Death in Odisha

A youth named Gagan Naik was stoned to death by miscreants in Rupabeda village, Dhenkanal district, Odisha, while returning home from work with his wife. According to her, the couple was stopped by assailants near a village bridge who attempted to rob them. When Gagan resisted, he was attacked and killed in front of his wife, who was also assaulted but managed to escape and alert her family. Gagan was taken to Kamakhyanagar hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Kankadahada police have seized the body, but no arrests have been made, and the motive remains unclear.