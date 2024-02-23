Dhenkanal will become a futuristic centre of new-age communication in the coming days: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship today said that Skill India Centre at Dhenkanal will strengthen the skill development landscape of the region, enhancing access to 21st century skills. It will fulfil aspirations, empower citizens, particularly youth and make them future ready. Skill India Centre (SIC) in Dhenkanal is a step towards fulfilling #ModiGuarantee of making India a Global Skill Capital.

Today’s inauguration of SIC in Dhenkanal is inspired with reputed institutions like IIMC, focusing on providing high-quality education to unleash the potential of the youth. Initiatives like these will prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of today’s agile and competitive job market. The launch of SIC will establish Dhenkanal as a future skills hub that will instil confidence in local youth preparing to enter the job market for building lucrative career prospects. Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International also addressed the event.

Speaking on the launch, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship further said, “IIMC Dhenkanal has been given the status of Deemed University. Skill India Centre inaugurated today, if connected with IIMC Dhenkanal will make it a futuristic centre of modern communication in the coming days. Many students can take advantage of Skill India Centre and we can achieve the goal of a developed India only if the youth of the new generation empowers themselves through skilling, reskilling and upskilling. Under the Skill India Mission, the centre will train aspirants and young women in new-age skills like graphics designing, hospitality, technology services and leather industry.”

Aligned with the vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi of Viksit Bhart by 2047, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is introducing several initiatives in the country and Skill India Centre is a progressive step in this direction, enabling the state of Odisha to catalyse the potential of their young talent. It provides students with specialized training in new techniques and motivates them to learn via cutting-edge technologies and tools.

Focusing on industry centric and outcome driven approach, the centre will enable students to gain rich experience into emerging trends and learn how to apply these skills in today’s evolving job landscape. The centre will not only provide future skills courses to students at affordable prices but also preserves the rich cultural heritage of traditional crafts and promote them in contemporary contexts. Through these efforts, the centre will be established as a knowledge hub for Yuva Peedhi, demonstrating the tangible impact of the initiative in enabling the acquisition of the skills needed to succeed in the respective fields.

The centre is equipped with best-in-class infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and modern facilities will play a pivotal role in moulding the future of youth and open avenues for placement in domestic and global markets.

As a part of the initiative, the Sector Skill Councils (SSC) will provide sector-specific expertise, identify skill gaps, design training programs and collaborate with industry partners to create a skilled workforce that meets the demand for talent across industries. To ensure seamless implementation of the training ecosystem, NSDC will designate a Centre Manager who will monitor the implementation of training programs, ensure adherence to quality standards, and overall functioning of the Centre.

On February 20th, the Hon’ble Union Minister inaugurated the Skill India Centre in Sambalpur that resonates with the aspirations and dreams of regional youth aims to amplify their career prospects.

In the beginning of the year, the Union Minister launched the Kaushal Rath initiative, buses designed to provide skill training and certification to aspiring candidates across Odisha’s Sambalpur, Angul & Deogarh districts. It has already imparted training to 4000 candidates in a variety of course modules, thereby, fostering digital literacy, retail and entrepreneurial skills and inclusive growth of the region.