Odisha: 30 SHG Women Ready to Offer Beauty Care & Salon Services in their Locality

Women Complete short course in ‘Odia Bridal Make-up’ at World Skill Center

Bhubaneswar : In today’s day and age, the industry trends are heading towards beauty, self-care & makeup. With greater awareness on skin care & aesthetics coupled with a demand for makeup and beauty care providers, women have shown a keen interest in becoming a part of the beauty industry. To help aspiring women become micro entrepreneurs in the field, women from various districts of Odisha have been trained in ‘Odia Bridal Makeup’ supported by Mission Shakti Department in association with World Skill Center at Bhubaneswar.

The second batch of 30 women from 8 districts who completed the short course are ready to start salons in their vicinity. These women were trained on various aspects like basic facial, bridal makeup, hair cutting, pedicure, manicure, shampooing, head massage and threading, various spa treatments etc using advanced facilities and equipment under School of Services at World Skill Center.

The women were presented completion certificates & makeup kits in a grand ceremony on Thursday at World Skill Center. Chairperson Odisha Skill Development Authority & CEO World Skill Center (WSC), Alka Misra interacted with the women and congratulated them on completion of the course. This ceremony witnessed the SHG Women do a fashion walk, showcasing their draping skills.

Post the ceremony, the women interacted with Smt Sujata R Karthikeyan, Commission cum Secretary Mission Shakti Dept at Mission Shakti Bhawan. “SHG to SME is an initiative of the Hon’ble Chief Minister. This has resulted in women transforming themselves as entrepreneurs where they will be able to employ other women which will make them economically & socially self dependent. Hence, the Government of Odisha is focusing on skill training of the SHG Women in various advance courses. Armed with skills and confidence, these women will be able to chase their dreams,” said Smt Karthikeyan.

“I had an interest towards bridal makeup since I was in school, but I was not much confident about the career opportunities in this field. World Skill Center has given a new beginning to my career and a chance to become self-dependent”, said Rashmita Subudhi, a Woman SHG member from Khordha.

Similarly, Swarnima Badajena from Nayagarh said, “I have gained self-confidence after completing ‘Odia Bridal Makeup’ course. This advanced course will help me utilise my skills to earn an income & employ other women. I thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik for this opportunity”.

Accommodation for the SHG Women coming from various districts along with food and transportation were provided free of cost.

Gracing the occasion were Chief Operating Officer WSC Pinaki Patnaik, Principal Sangaran Gopal, Deputy Principal Subhanga K Das and Director, School of Services Suguna Srinivasan.