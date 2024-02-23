KIIT Rugby Men Team wins Silver Medal at the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023

Bhubaneswar: The 4th Khelo India University Games 2023 in 20 different disciplines (Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Fencing, Football, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Mallakhamb, Rugby, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling & Yogasana) is jointly organized by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland & Tripura from 17th – 29th February 2024. The Rugby 7’s event is being held at Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium, Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati from 21st – 23rd February 2024.

Today in the Men’s finals the KIIT Men Team lost to Chandigarh University, Mohali by a score of 12:07 and had to settle for the Silver Medal. On the road to the finals the KIIT Team defeated Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar by a score of 39:0 in the Semi Finals today and Rashtriya Raksha University, Gandhinagar by a score of 31:7 in the Quarter Finals yesterday.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the Rugby Men team on Winning the Silver Medal in the 4th Khelo India University Games and also conveyed his best wishes to all the players for their future competitions.