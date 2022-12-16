JSP Barbil, Tensa & Kasia Units Bag National level HR Award

Barbil: Barbil Pellet Plant and Tensa & Kasia Iron Mines units of Jindal Steel & Power have been awarded with the prestigious National HR Award during 11th HR Conclave organised by Delhi Management Association and Thomas Assessments on 14th Dec’2022 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Sri Sarat Kishore Panda, Head – HR & ES (Pellet and Iron Ore Business) along with his entire HR Team received the award.

In the individual category, Sri Sarat Kishore Panda bagged the National Award for Best Talent Management and Employee Life Cycle Management. In his presentation, Sri Panda mentioned in detail about the concept of VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity) to BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Non-linear and Incomprehensive) in effective HR practices and real challenges faced by organisations, business leaders and HR Department during Covid-19.

Expressing his happiness on the achievements, Sri Panda gave all credit to his team for their best contribution under strong leadership of Sri Ashish Pandey, Head Pellet and Iron Business, Sri Brij Badhadra, Pellet Unit Business Head, Sri Pramod Patra, Head Tensa Unit and Sri Ajit Patra, Head Kasia Unit. He also thanked to his all unit and Corporate HR Heads and leadership team for all-time support to drive and implement best HR practices at the units.