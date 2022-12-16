Sports

1st Test, Day 3: Bangladesh 42/0 against India at stumps, need 471 runs to win in Chattogram

In Chattogram test, Bangladesh were 42 for no loss at the end of third evening. Earlier opener Shubman Gill slammed his maiden Test century while Cheteshwar Pujara scripted his 19th Test ton as India took a firm grip over the opening Test against Bangladesh. India declared their second innings on 258 for 2 and set a target of 513 for Bangladesh to win the game.

