TPWODL restores 657 poles, 258 Transformers, 63 Double Poles impacted by frequent spells of Kalbaisakhi since March 2023

Sambalpur: 21 June 23, : TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) has restored 657 electric poles, repaired 258 distribution transformers since March 2023 that were severely impacted by the frequent spells of high intensity Kalbaisakhis reported this year.

The dedicated 117 ground staff team of TPWDOL have also repaired 35.085 circuit km of damaged cables. They have also restored 63 double poles during this period.

There has been a significant increase in the number of Kalbaishakhis this year in the TPWODL areas impacting large scale power network. Since March this year, more than 96 instances of Kalbaishakhis were reported in TPWODL areas, a jump of 2-fold as compared to just 52 reported in 2022.