ALLEN Bhubaneswar ALIV SAHOO Secured AIR 326 with Odisha Topper

Bhubaneswar. IIT Guwahati released the result of JEE-Advanced 2023 on Sunday. Allen Bhubaneswar has proved excellence in the results. Allen Bhubaneswar Centre Head Anurag Mishra said that ALIV SAHOO has secured AIR 326 to become the Odisha topper with 254 marks. Along with this Amrutanshu Mohanty got AIR-364, Pratyush Kumar Swain 439, Priyanka Sar AIR 621 with Odisha Girls Topper, Swarnim Verma AIR 633, Himansu Sahu AIR 966, Varun Mishra AIR 981.

He said in national results 4 students from ALLEN are in the top 10. Among them, Classroom student Raghav Goyal secured AIR 4, Classroom student Prabhav Khandelwal secured AIR 6, Classroom student Malay Kedia secured AIR 8, and Nagireddy Balaaji secured AIR 9. Apart from this, Harshit Kansal secured AIR 16, Maulik Jindal secured AIR 19, Samir Arvind Patil secured AIR 20, Deshank Pratap Singh secured AIR 22, Jatsaya Jarivala secured AIR 24, and Mayank Soni secured AIR 26. Maheshwari also mentioned that as per the result compiled so far, 19 students from ALLEN are in the top 50. Also, 37 ALLENites are in the top 100, with 31 from classroom courses and 6 students from distance learning.