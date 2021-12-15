To provide relief to the workers rendered jobless, Centre introduced Textile Workers Rehabilitation Fund Scheme (TWRFS)

New Delhi : The Government had introduced Textile Workers Rehabilitation Fund Scheme (TWRFS) with effect from 15.09.1986 to provide relief to the workers rendered jobless due to permanent closure of Non-SSI Textile Mills in private sector. With effect from 01.04.2017, TWRFS has been merged with Rajiv Gandhi Shramik KalyanYojna (RGSKY) under Ministry of Labour and Employment and notified vide Notification No. S.O.1081 (E) dated 06.04.2017. Workers rendered jobless can avail benefits under the said scheme.

With a view to address the skilled manpower requirement in textile sector, Ministry of Textiles is implementing Samarth (Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles Sector), under the broad policy guidelines of “Skill India” initiative and in alignment with skilling programme of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. SAMARTH scheme supplements the efforts of creating jobs in the organized textile and related sectors of the entire value chain excluding Spinning and Weaving. SAMARTH scheme also supports skill upgradation in the traditional sectors of handlooms, handicrafts, sericulture and jute.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.