Three Days Exhibition of Assistive Aids and Appliances for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens at Parliament House Annexe

New Delhi : A three day exhibition commencing from 12th December amid of ongoing winter session of parliament for exhibiting Aids and Assistive Devices for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens being organized at Parliament House Annexe by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to create awareness and sensitize among all Members of Parliament about the two Flagship Schemes of Govt. of India i.e.,Assistance to Disabled persons for purchasing / fitting of aids / appliances (ADIP Scheme) and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) to provide daily living assistive devices for Senior Citizens.

Shri Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha inaugurated the Exhibition Stall in the august presence of Shri Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment alongside Union Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ku. Pratima Bhoumik and Smt Rama Devi, Member of Parliament, Sheohar and Chairman, Parliamentry Standing committee for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Main objective of organizing the exhibitionis to showcase all state of the art products manufactured and procured by ALIMCO to Members of Parliament and sensitize them about the two flagship Schemes of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment ,Govt. of India i.e., ADIP Scheme (for Divyangjans) and RVY Scheme (for Senior Citizens) wherein aids and assistive devices are provided for four major disabilities i.e., Orthopedically impaired, visually impaired, hearing impaired and intellectually impaired persons and RVY Scheme for distribution of Appliances to cater to age related infirmities for Senior Citizens.

Dissemination of the information about ADIP and RVY Schemes of Govt. of India:

ALIMCO has designed a new Product catalogue where in efforts have been made to highlight 26 different categories of products manufactured by ALIMCOunder ADIP Scheme and 18 new products under RVY Scheme under which such aids and assistive devices are provided to Divyangjans and Senior Citizens, to create awareness among Members of Parliament.

Special arrangement have been made to appraise parliamentarians through a Helpdesk for dissemination of the information about ADIP and RVY Schemes of Government of India apart from highlighting the High-end Prosthesis and new generation Wheelchair and indigenously designed and developed Sugamya Cane (Cane with smart sensors) for visually impaired divyangjan under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Govt. of India and to note any specific request/suggestion of Members of Parliament.

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) is working under the Administrative control of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India, registered under Section 8 of Companies Act, 2013 as Not for Profit motive a Miniratna-II CPSU and has been working tirelessly for the past 50 years in the service of nation by manufacturing and supplying quality Aids and Assistive Devices for Divyangjan to make their lives simpler & easier and thereby empowering them with the means of livelihood and holistic development.