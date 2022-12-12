Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojna aims at transforming villages with significant tribal population into model village

New Delhi : Ministry of Tribal Affairs has revamped the existing Scheme of ‘Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub-Scheme (SCA to TSS) with nomenclature ‘Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojna (PMAAGY)’, for implementation during 2021-22 to 2025-26, which aims at transforming villages with significant tribal population into model village (Adarsh Gram)covering about population of 4.22 crore (About 40% of the total Tribal Population). It is envisaged to cover 36,428 villages having at least 50% tribal population and 500 STs across States / UTs with notified STs.

The main objective of this scheme is to achieve integrated socio-economic development of selected villages through convergence approach. It includes preparing Village Development Plan based on the needs, potential, and aspirations. It also includes maximizing the coverage of individual / family benefit schemes of the Central / State Governments and improving the infrastructure in vital sectors like health, education, connectivity and livelihood.

The scheme envisions to mitigate gaps prominently in 8 sectors of development viz. Road connectivity (Internal and Intervillage /block), Telecom connectivity (Mobile /internet), School, Anganwadi Centres, Health Sub-Centre, Drinking water facility, Drainage and solid waste management. A sum of ₹20.38 lakh per village as ‘Gap-filling’ has been provisioned for approved activities including administrative expenses under PMAAGY. Besides States / UTs are encouraged for convergence of resources as Central / State Scheduled Tribe Component (STC) funds and other financial resources available with them for saturation of gaps in the villages identified under PMAAGY.

During 2021-22 and 2022-23, a total of about 16554 villages have been taken up. So far, an amount of Rs. 1927.00 Crore has already been released to the States and Village Development Plan in respect of 6264 villages have been approved for implementation. As far as Gujarat State is concerned, a total of 3764 villages have been identified under PMAAGY. Out of which village development plan for 1562 Villages have been approved and a total of Rs. 35318.54 lakh has been released to the State of Gujrat under the scheme.

This reply was given by Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta in Lok Sabha Today.