This World Music Day, Samsung Brings 2022 Soundbar Lineup with the World’s First Built-in Wireless Samsung TV-to-Soundbar Dolby Atmos Connection

New Delhi :Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, unveiled its 2022 Soundbar lineup that features the world’s first built-in Wireless Dolby Atmos for a seamless Samsung TV-to-soundbar connection, Q-Symphony, dtsX, SpaceFit Sound Advance and the world’s slimmest soundbar.

The new range, comprising of flagship Q series and lifestyle S series, creates an atmosphere of rich, room-filling three-dimensional audio to provide the next level of in-home entertainment audio experience. The 2022 lineup is designed to lend a premium touch to your living spaces with its sleek metal mesh design.

Priced at INR 24,990 onwards, the latest range will be available from June 21, 2022, across Samsung’s official online store – Samsung Shop, all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores and online platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

“Consumers in India appreciate high-end audio and are increasingly investing in advanced surround sound that elevates their in-home entertainment experience. With our 2022 soundbar lineup, we are addressing consumers’ need for a life-like sound output paired with a chic design language. The lineup’s advanced sound engineering harmoniously brings the sound together and places you at the heart of the action,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The flagship Q series, the perfect companion for Samsung Neo QLED and QLED TVs, comes with the world’s first built-in Wireless Samsung TV-to-Soundbar Dolby Atmos connection that allows you to seamlessly enjoy immersive sound with a Wi-Fi connection. Dolby Atmos immerses you in your favourite entertainment with sound that moves all around you with breath-taking realism. Its enhanced Q-Symphony allows the soundbar to work alongside the speakers of a compatible Samsung television for wiresless Dolby Atmos experience and executes audio in harmony with the TV, maximizing the 3D sound effect on screen. For a more customized sound experience, Space Fit Sound Advance optimizes the sound according to the size of the room.

The lifestyle S series features the world’s slimmest soundbar, S801B, which is 60% slimmer than regular soundbars. It is a style statement and a conversation starter. The series also has another elegant new model – S61B that blends seamlessly into any space with its compact design. The lineup offers an ultra-premium look with improved sound calibration, enhancing the overall TV viewing experience. Additional convenient features like Alexa Voice Assist, Tap View or Airplay allow consumers to listen to their favourite mobile playlist.

These soundbars deliver powerful bass in a compact form by integrating passive radiator technology with its subwoofer and with true top-firing speaker channels it produces natural, room-filling Dolby Atmos sound. The slim, minimalist design is the ultimate in style, designed to sit perfectly underneath the TV or even separately as a standalone speaker.

Price & Availability

The Q series Soundbars will be available in Q990B, Q930B, Q800B, Q700B and Q600B models at a starting price of INR 31,990

The S series Soundbars will be available in S801B and S61B models at a starting price of INR 24,990

The 2022 lineup will be available at Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart

Q series

The Q990B model, with its new design and upgraded bass with 11.1.4 channel, will provide consumers with powerful sound quality,

The Q990B incorporates 11.1.4ch surround sound including one subwoofer channel, four up-firing channels and two wireless rear speakers for an immersive Dolby Atmos and dtsX experience creating an atmosphere of rich, room filling sound. The Q930B model comes equipped with an astonishing metal design, rear speakers and 9.1.4 channel to provide the consumers with immersive surround sound experience.

The Q800B model will have side speakers added to it with an upgraded design and a 5.1.2 channel surround sound system.

The all-new model Q700B will have up-firing top speakers which deliver an immersive overhead sound with its 3.1.2 channel surround sound system and will work with Alexa and Google.

The Q600B will adorn advanced design and support HDMI eARC connection with Q – symphony Gen II audio experience. The 2022 model will also have the acoustic beam technology that mixes and delivers the sound, so it appears to come precisely where the action is happening on screen and is perfect for watching movies and gaming.

S series

The S – series range will feature the S801B model and will be available to consumers in an ultra-slim design with built-in Alexa and 3.1.2 channel surround sound with built-in Wireless Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X.

The ultra-slim soundbar packs a powerful punch at just 39.9mm depth which complements your home lifestyle.

It sits perfectly underneath the TV or as a standalone speaker. It delivers a powerful bass in its compact form with proper top-firing speaker channels that produce natural, room-filling Dolby Atmos sound.

On the other hand, the all-new S61B will be equipped with a 5.0 channel surround system with wireless Dolby Atmos/DTS virtual X Second-generation Q – symphony for realistic sound experience, latest design as well as built-in Alexa and Airplay 2.