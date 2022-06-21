Samsung Launches Crystal 4K Neo TV That Offers an Unmatched Content Experience with Incredible Picture & Sound Quality

New Delhi :Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo TV on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart. Priced at INR 35,990, the TV is engineered to elevate the content viewing experience in 4K resolution for new-age consumers with a brilliant blend of mesmerising display, captivating sound features and bouquet of smart features.

Powered by Crystal Technology, the television boasts of best-in-segment features such as One Billion True Colors for natural representation of every color, HDR10+ for crisp visual details even in dark scenes and Bezel Less Design for an immersive viewing experience. The Crystal 4K Neo comes with Dolby Digital Plus and Adaptive Sound Technology for you to experience sound like never before. Designed to deliver vivid, life-like colours and theatrical sound experience, the television is an ideal choice for consumers who enjoy binge-watching in 4K resolution.

Keeping in line with modern entertainment needs, the Crystal 4K Neo TV features some smart additions such as In-built Voice Assistance, Universal Guide, PC Mode, and Samsung TV Plus etc., for work-fun balance. Moreover, for the gamer in you, the Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator features allow faster frame transition and low latency for ultimate gaming experience.

“The Crystal 4K Neo TV is a perfect amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and chic design that offers vibrant colours with great depth and deeper contrasts for an immersive content viewing experience. Available at an attractive price point and bundled with exciting financing options, we are positive that the Crystal 4K Neo TV will enable consumers to upgrade to superior in-home entertainment,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Price and Availability

Samsung’s new Crystal 4K Neo TV will come in a 43-inch screen variant and will be available for INR 35,990 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart. Consumers purchasing the television from Amazon will get a complimentary one-year membership for Amazon Prime and one-year membership for Disney Hotstar when purchased on Flipkart.

Consumers can avail a 12-month no-cost EMI from leading banks such as SBI and HDFC Bank while purchasing the TV.

Crystal 4K Neo TV

Picture

Crystal Technology: The Crystal 4K Neo TV brings in the power of sharper, crisper images with a crystal display that delivers exquisite life-like picture quality. The range lets you experience crystal clear colours that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.

HDR 10+: Enjoy rich, accurate colour and deeper contrast with crisp detail. The dynamic tone mapping of HDR10+ shifts colour and contrast scene by scene, allowing you to appreciate even the slightest nuances.

One Billion True Colors: It makes watching content almost like you are experiencing it live. It enables the TV to express various colours for optimal picture performance and an immersive viewing experience.

Bezel-Less Design with Immersive Experience: The sleek, elegant design is surely a head-turner for all by blending well with modern home set-ups. Viewers can only enjoy the content with the perfect screen size while giving all the gaming enthusiasts an extra edge.

Crystal Processor 4K: Powerful 4K processor ensures you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love. You’ll also experience more lifelike color expressions due to its sophisticated color mapping technology.

Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator: Let the gamer inside you take the next leap with these technologies. You will get better frame transition and low latency for the ultimate gaming experience.

Sound

Dolby Digital Plus: Enjoy 3D sound effects and enjoy the theatrical content in the best possible way.

Adaptive Sound: The Crystal 4K Neo TV comes equipped with a smart adaptive sound feature to adjust the sound according to the content for an optimal viewing experience.

Music Player: Music player enhances the overall audio experience by adding realistic visual elements to the playlist, turning the TV into a virtual music system. In addition, you can access thousands of songs from Gaana music as well.

Smart Features

In-Built Voice Assistants: This UHD TV has built-in connectivity with google assistant, Alexa, and Bixby to access a more convenient and connected ecosystem. Now consumers can search for content, change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with their voice.

Universal Guide: With a universal content guide, users can spend more time watching than searching. It helps users find their favourite movies & TV shows from among a list of curated content from India’s popular streaming apps.

TV Plus: Watch 55 global and local Live channels like Republic TV, Discovery TV etc. by logging into Samsung TV Plus for free.

PC Mode: This feature allows one to transform the TV into a personal computer. It enables consumers to create documents or work from the cloud. It also includes wireless screen mirroring without an internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience.