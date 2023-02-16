The rich culture of Himachal will reach to every nook and corner of the world through Doordarshan : Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the 24-hour telecast service of Doordarshan Kendra, Shimla today. With that the Himachal Doordarshan Kendra Shimla will now provide services to the people of Himachal Pradesh 24/7 from today. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Sukhwinder Singh was the Guest of Honour on the occasion while Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Mukesh Agnihotri, Member Parliament, Shimla Shri Suresh Kashyap and CEO, Prasar Bharati , Shri Gaurav Dwivedi were also present there.

While addressing the gathering the Shri Anurag Thakur said that keeping in view the long-standing demand of the people, Doordarshan Kendra, Shimla’s telecast has been dedicated to the people round-the-clock from today. He said, with the commencement of the 24-hour telecast from DD Himachal, not only the news of the State, but also the culture and traditions of the State would get national and international level recognition.

While talking about the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Singh said that the State will have the opportunity to take the art, Culture and literature of Himachal Pradesh to every nook and corner of the world through the medium of Doordarshan. The 24×7 Channel will telecast about the important tourist destinations, religious places, sports, adventure, local handicraft, artisans and stories related to the lives of our brave soldiers. It will also address issues concerning the state’s people. This will not be limited to Himachal Pradesh but will be available throughout India with free DTH Dish so that Himachalis living in other parts of the country can remain in touch with their roots and culture, he added.

The Minister said that this is the beginning of an golden era of Doordarshan Himachal which is considered as an important link in the development of communication initiated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the country and with his inspiration we are starting 24×7 service of Himachal Doordarshan.

Appreciating the sacrifices made by Himachalis in Indian defence forces for the country, he said that sacrifices made by them have made this Dev Bhumi a land of Veer Bhumi also.

Remembering his childhood days of watching Chitterhaar on Doordarshan, Shri Thakur suggested that a programme similar to the popular DD show ‘Chitrahaar,’ which features Hindi film songs, be started on the newly launched channel to promote Himachali folk music.

While wrapping up his speech Shri Thakur said that All India Radio and Doordarshan did commendable work during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating awareness .

The Chief Minister Himachal Pradesh Shri Sukhvinder Singh praised Shri Thakur’s efforts and noted that the State administration is dedicated in making sure that every citizen receives the benefits of the State and Central government schemes. The Chief Minster said that through DD Himachal, schemes of the Central and State Government will also be telecast for maximum people awareness.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shri Gaurav Dwivedi said that in addition to providing employment possibilities for residents of the state, the channel will appoint news anchors and camera operators. He expressed hope that DD Himachal would live up to the expectations of the people of Himachal .

The function ended with enchanting folk dances showcasing the rich Himachal culture which enthralled the audiences.