Bhubaneswar: On the 147th Birth Anniversary of eminent freedom fighter Jagabandhu Singh, the Odisha Sahitya Academy and the Jagabandhu Singh Memorial Trust conferred two awards at a function held in the Dept. of Odia Studies at Utkal University. The 9th Jagabandhu Singh Smruti Samman was conferred on eminent historian Anil Dhir and the Jagabandhu Singh Yuba Gabeshak Samman was bestowed on Dr. Ramesh Malik. The award had earlier been conferred on eminent researchers which include Acharya Bhabahananda, Dr. Aurobindo Patnaik, Sailaja Rabi, Dr. Asit Mohanty, Dr. Debendra Das, Dr. Gouranga Charan Das and Sarangadhara Raiguru.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Asit Mohanty lauded the stellar role which Jagabandhu Singh had played in the early and formative years of the freedom struggle in Odisha. His association with the “Utkal Sammilani” and his two classic works “Prachin Utkala” and “Gandhi Mahatmya” had stirred many. Dr. Itirani Samanta stressed the need for Odia studies and content writing in the modern scenario. She exhorted the students to take up proper feature writing. Dr. Ramesh Malik spoke of the early efforts of Jagabandhu Singh for the upliftment of women and his books on social reforms.

Anil Dhir described Jagabandhu Singh as a multi-faceted personality who besides being a lawyer and freedom fighter, was also a historian, astrologer, and researcher. He was a visionary with foresight, his book “Prachin Utkala” was among the first work which highlighted the glorious history of the State and instilled a pride of place among the readers.

Dr. Lalatendu Dash Mohapatro, the former Deputy Director of the National Archives of India, who is presently the Officer on Special Duty at the High Court of Odisha and wrote the biography of the Late Jagabandhu Singh in the compendium that is being published under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahastav scheme is of the opinion that his works should be translated and published. He was among the top ten legal luminaires who played an important role in the freedom struggle.

Kashinath Sahoo, a member of the Eastern India Philatelic Association has said that all efforts will be made to get a commemorative stamp issued by India Post during his 150th Birth Anniversary. Sujata Singh, the great-granddaughter of Jagabandhu Singh and a member of the Trust, assured that all efforts will be made to fulfill the visions of her grandfather.