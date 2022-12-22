New Delhi : On the directions of the Prime Minister of India, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) had launched an online platform entitled ‘Anubhav’ in March 2015. It is a means for retiring employees to showcase significant achievements made during their service period. It also provides them with an opportunity to convey information related to their contribution in enhancing the effectiveness of the various Government policies. Anubhav Portal provides a Platform to retiring Government Employees for sharing their experiences while working in different Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

92 Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations have registered on Anubhav Portal of this Department and 8722 write-ups have been published as on 30.09.2022. The retiring employees submit a write-up voluntarily of up to 5000 words along with appropriate attachments, if needed, on the portal. The retiring employees can submit the write-up on any of the 20 defined areas. The Anubhav Awards ceremony was started from 2016 as an annual feature to encourage retiring government employees to share their government experience on their retirement. The awards constitute a Medal, a Certificate and a cash prize of Rs. 10,000. Dr Jitendra Singh conferred Anubhav Awards on 15 awardees for year 2019-20, 20-21 & 21-22.

The inaugural webinar of the nationwide “Anubhav Awardees Speak” Webinar Series was held on the 22nd of November 2022. The session was chaired by Secretary (Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare) and lead speakers of the session were Dr. Helen Basil, senior Engineer/Scientist, ISRO [Anubhav Awardee, 2022] and Sh. K. Santeppa, Scientist-H, DRDO [Anubhav Awardee, 2020]. The second webinar was held on 22.12.2022 and featured Dr. T Sekar, CAPF, Inspector General of Police [Anubhav Awardee, 2021] and Ms. Nagalakshmi N, P&TAFS, D/o Posts [Anubhav Awardee, 2021] as lead speakers. 1020 participants attended the webinar. Anubhav Awardees shared their experiences. Dr. T. Sekar appreciated the Prime Minister’s Initiatives for giving post retirement awards. Ms. Nagalakshmi. N suggested that Anubhav Award citation may be printed on cover for posterity in philately Museum.

Subsequent webinars will take place on a monthly basis. The webinar series will feature two previous Anubhav Awardees as speakers to share their experience and to motivate/raise awareness among retiring employees on filling up their own experiences on the Anubhav Portal.

The webinar series aims to facilitate experience sharing with relevant stakeholders and concerned Ministries/Departments/Organizations. It is envisaged that this culture of leaving notes by retirees will become the foundation stone of good governance and administrative reforms in future.