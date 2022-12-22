Government informs Rajya Sabha that it has collaborated with a number of international institutions to facilitate Indian students for their research in science

New Delhi : The Government today informed the Rajya Sabha that it has collaborated with a number of international institutions to facilitate Indian students for their research in science.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that, 363 research scholars pursued their research in science during the last three years in these institutions.

The collaboration has been established with select institutions, viz. European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Geneva; Brookhaven National Laboratory, USA; Elettra Sincrotrone, Trieste, Italy; Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab), USA; Norwegian Polar Institute, Norway; Purdue University, USA; University of Alberta, Canada; Large Heavy Ion National Accelerator, France; Flerov Laboratory of Nuclear Reactions (FLNR), Joint Institute of Nuclear Research (JINR), Russia and Facility for Anti proton and Ion Research (FAIR), Germany.