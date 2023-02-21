The first G20 Working Group (CWG) meeting of Culture will begin from tomorrow at Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. The Meeting is scheduled to be organised from 22nd to 25th February.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER Shri G.K Reddy; Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar and Minister of State for Culture Smt Meenakshi Lekhi will inaugurate an exhibition titled “Re(ad)dress: Return of Treasures” at the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre (MCCC) tomorrow.

On their arrival at the Khajuraho Airport, the delegates will be welcomed with folk performances – Badhai and Rai. The delegates will be provided traditional arts and cultural experiences and will participate in DIY activities like papier mache, block printing, henna art during the meeting.

On the first day of the meeting Padam Shri Mr. Nek Ram known as the Millet man has been invited to celebrate the International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023.

On the following days of the meeting cultural programs will be organised including the Khajuraho Dance Festival Cultural performances. The delegates will also visit the Western Group of Temples, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They will also be taken to Panna Tiger Reserve. More than 125 delegates will attend the meeting.

During the meet four working group sessions are planned at Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre, in which G20 member states, international organisations along with officials from Ministry of Culture will participate. The inaugural session will be addressed by Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar and Minister of State for Culture Smt Meenakshi Lekhi. Secretary, Culture Shri Govind Mohan will chair the session. In the session, remarks by Troika (Indonesia and Brazil) will also be presented.

Briefing the media today in Chattarpur near Khajuraho Joint secretary Ms Lily Pandeya said that four Culture Working Group meetings at Khajuraho, Hampi, Bhubneshwar, Varanasi are being organised under India’s G20 presidency . The theme of G20 this year is “Vasudev Kutumbakam”- One Earth · One Family · One Future’.