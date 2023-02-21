Dr Mansukh Mandaviya focuses on high value pharmaceuticals and high-end medical devices to reduce the import dependency

“Working on the vision of reducing import dependency through indigenous production, Government of India is focussing on production of high value pharmaceuticals and high-end medical devices. Manufacturing of components of high-end medical devices in the country will be another big step in moving towards Aatmanirbharta.” Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya stated this while appreciating the efforts of the applicants selected under the scheme. The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has released the first tranche of incentives under the Product Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of pharmaceuticals amounting to Rs 166 crore to four selected applicants, here today.

Under the Atmanirbharta initiative of the Government, Department of Pharmaceuticals launched the PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals in 2021. The financial outlay under this PLI scheme is Rs.15,000 Cr over a period of six years. So far, 55 applicants have been selected under the scheme, including 20 Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The financial year of 2022-2023 being the first year of production for the PLI Scheme, DoP has ear-marked Rs 690 crore as the budget outlay.

With an objective to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities and contributing to product diversification towards high value goods in the pharmaceutical sector, 3 different categories of products are being supported under the scheme, viz,

Category 1: Biopharmaceuticals; Complex generic drugs; Patented drugs or drugs nearing patent expiry; Cell based or gene therapy drugs; Orphan drugs; Special empty capsules, Complex excipients,

Biopharmaceuticals; Complex generic drugs; Patented drugs or drugs nearing patent expiry; Cell based or gene therapy drugs; Orphan drugs; Special empty capsules, Complex excipients, Category 2: Bulk drugs (except those 41 eligible products notified under “PLI Scheme for Bulk drugs) and

Bulk drugs (except those 41 eligible products notified under “PLI Scheme for Bulk drugs) and Category 3: Drugs not covered under Category 1 and Category 2 such as Repurposed drugs; Auto immune drugs, anti-cancer drugs, anti-diabetic drugs, anti-infective drugs, cardiovascular drugs, psychotropic drugs and anti-retroviral drugs, including In vitro diagnostic devices (applicable to 5 applicants out of 55 applicants);

The incentives on incremental sales to selected participants under these categories are at varying rate over the years ranging from 10% to 3% (tapering at last two years of the scheme).

Against the expected investment of Rs. 17,425 crores in the pharmaceutical sector over the scheme period, the scheme has garnered an investment of Rs 16,199 crores by these 55 applicants in the first year of implementation itself. Against the expected employment of 1 lakh over six years scheme period, 23,000 persons have been given employment, so far.

Based on the information submitted by the applicants, about Rs.2200 Cr incentives (out of total outlay of 15000 Cr under the scheme) will be claimed based on the expected sales in FY 2022-23. Out of this, applicants are expected to file an incentive claim of about 850 Cr of incentive claims before the end of March 2023.

The Department has received an incentive claim of about Rs. 544 cr from 15 applicants. Based on the evaluation, Rs. 221 cr of claims of incentives from four applicants viz, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Biocon Limited, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited, were found to be eligible and 75% of this amount i.e., Rs. 165.74 cr have been released. Remaining incentives are under examination.

As of January 31 2023, sales of about Rs. 36,000 cr have been reported by the select 55 applicants.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals also implements two other PLI schemes, namely PLI for Bulk Drugs and PLI for Medical Devices, which have achieved significant milestones in the first year of implementation.