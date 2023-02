National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi, a subordinate office of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and its Regional Museums located at Mysuru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Sawai Madhopur organized awareness programme on Bringing the Cheetah Back to India-Restoring Nation’s Natural Heritage.

This awareness programme was conducted from 14-18th February 2023 and 10,062 students from across the country participated in it.