TDB supports development and production of receiver modules essential for an app that provides navigation support

New Delhi : India will soon develop and manufacture receiver modules essential for the NavIC (NAVigation with Indian Constellation), an application developed by ISRO for constellation of seven satellites that, together, provide navigation support over India and 1,500 km around it. Support for scaling up this technology, which is also essential for GPS (Global Positioning Systems)s will be a significant step in positioning India as a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing following the vision of the Prime Minister.

Technology Development Board, a statutory body of Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, has approved financial support to Hyderabad based Manjeera Digital Systems Private Limited (MDS), a Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Research & Development company, which aims to design next-generation computing architectures for high-performance computing for manufacturing of receiver modules in bulk which will be essential for the NavIC App. This could help establish India’s technological leadership in the areas of strategic importance and economic self-reliance.

The company has also designed and fabricated a baseband processor using patented Universal Multifunctional Accelerator (UMA). This UMA can be used in generic Digital Signal Processing (DSP) applications such as Server Acceleration, Edge Computing, Node Computing, Computer Vision, Signal Processing, etc.

“TDB has played a pivotal role in developing conducive ecosystems for growth of technology companies, be it Startups, MSMEs, or established companies. We, at TDB, are geared up for taking up challenges in the niche technologies of national interest like semiconductors, green hydrogen, defense, aerospace & similar sectors,” Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP&TAFS, Secretary, TDB, pointed out.

The company’s CEO, Dr. Venu Kandadai, said, “TDB’s assistance, at this juncture, is timely and of immense help in speeding its efforts in development and commercialization of indigenous products. We, at Manjeera, plan to design and develop many such chips that will contribute to the country’s initiatives for self-reliance in electronic chip design and development.”