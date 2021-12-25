Blood donation camp organized in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: A blood donation camp was organized by ‘Odisha Mo Paribar’ Jagatsinghpur unit at Biju Patnaik College in the village

Ashramapatana under Khairanga Grama Panchayat here on Thursday. The Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation chairman Amarendra Das inaugurated the camp and spoke on the occasion. The Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital was arranged all logistic supports accompanied by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the camp. The villagers of Khairanga , Panchayat PRI members including local youths have praised the initiative taken by Amarendra Das for holding a blood donation camp in their village. Among others the camp was coordinated by Susanta Swain, Biraja Ray, Puspak Ranjan Sahoo, Srinivas Patra. [Ends]

