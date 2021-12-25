Rs 1047 crore plan outlay approved at Jagatsinghpur DPC meeting for FY 2021-22

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The District Planning Committee [DPC] meeting approved Rs 1047.21 Crore plan outlay for the Jagatsinghpur district for the 37 departments and 2 municipalities for the financial year [FY] 2021-22, the meeting was held in Sadbhabana Sabha Gruha inside collector office here, the district planning committee chairperson MLA Prasanta Muduli presided the meeting.

The district planning and statistic department deputy director Sabita Sahoo presented the proposed blueprint of district plan outlay for the year 2021-22 at the meeting and revealed that a sum Rs 1047.21 Crore has been estimated to spend in different departmental works. The works department is being allotted Rs 106 Crore, School and mass education department Rs 75.80 Crore, Panchayati Raj Rs 138.12 Crore, water resources Rs 14.56 crore, agriculture Rs 51.22 Crore, rural development Rs 93.13 Crore, Cooperative Rs 43.40 Crore, Social Security Rs 85 crore.

The proposed plan outlay of the district was discussed at the meeting, minister Raghunandan Das emphasized making a plan for the development of both agriculture and industry sectors. District Planning committee chairman MLA Prasanta Muduli said that the plan outlay would be forwarded to the state government for consideration and approval, then fiscal allotment will provide.

Among others collector, Parul Patwari, MLA Bijaya Shankar Das, Zilla Parishad president, ZP members, and departmental officers were present on the occasion and expressed their views. Later DRDA project director Saroj Kanta Mohanty proposed a vote of thanks.

