78th Independence Day celebrated in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; JAGATSINGHPUR : The 78th Independence Day was celebrated at Nabakrushna Choudhury [NKC] Stadium here, district collector J Sonal hoisted the National tricolor, witnessed the ceremonial parade and addressed the gathering.

Reiterating freedom movements against the British during the pre-independence period collector discussed the contributions and sacrifices our freedom fighters and countrymen gave; later, the country became independent on August 15, 1947.

After passing of long 77 years, the country has been capped developments in social, economic and political sectors, our democracy has been recognized globally, Collector appealed to citizens and especially youth mass remembering every personality who had played a part in the freedom movement we are indebted to all our freedom fighters. Collector Sonal revealed.

. District Superintendent of Police Rahul PR greeted the earlier collector at NKC stadium ground, The collector witnessed a ceremonial parade hosted by police personnel, and school and college students, successful participants in the Independence Day debate, quiz, and patriot songs competitions were awarded prizes Collector. District’s only living freedom fighter Bhagirathi Swain was felicitated in the Independence Day celebration.