TCS Launches SAP on Microsoft Azure Solution to Help Organizations Securely Transform Business Operations

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced the launch of TCS Managed Services for Security with SAP, building on its suite of solutions that help enterprises establish and run their SAP environments securely on Microsoft Azure.

TCS Managed Services for Security with SAP on Azure leverages TCS’ extensive security experience on Azure, including identity and access management, network security, cloud infrastructure security, and cloud SecOps. It uses the Fortinet Security Fabric and FortiGuard security services, which are integrated with SAP systems to secure sensitive customer data and traffic, protect applications and enforce zero-trust policies.

TCS Managed Services for Security with SAP on Azure is aligned with best practices for migrating SAP systems to Azure and provides threat protection, detection, and automatic remediation capabilities at cloud scale. It provides holistic care for security and compliance during movement of workloads to cloud in a safe, secure, and compliant manner at all stages in a managed services model.

The new TCS Managed Services for Security with SAP offering adds to TCS’ extensive suite of award-winning SAP on Azure solutions. This includes Microsoft Security and Identity Management, its SAP on Azure Quick Sizer, and SAP on Azure Transformation with S/4 Workshop Briefing – all designed to give organizations a comprehensive way to start their journey to securely migrate, modernize, and manage their enterprise. Another key solution is TCS Crystallus™, a set of pre-configured industry and business solutions that is helping enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

“TCS is helping customers transform their businesses leveraging the combinatorial power of SAP S/4HANA and Microsoft Cloud to improve productivity and enhance innovation. A critical component of the SAP on Azure journey is cyber security. TCS Managed Services for Security with SAP on Azure helps clients cope with ever increasing cyber threats by protecting critical customer, financial, and product data,” said Siva Ganesan, Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.

“TCS’ cloud-native approach and its industry-preconfigured solutions, like TCS Crystallus™, enable our joint customers to take full advantage of our market leading Microsoft Cloud to accelerate their SAP S/4HANA transformation with enhanced productivity, efficiency and innovation with advanced solutions like Teams integrations, security, data & analytics, IoT, and AI/ML,” said Joao Couto, Vice President, SAP Business Unit, Microsoft.

“We’re pleased to partner with TCS to help customers securely accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. With cloud-native integrations across the Fortinet Security Fabric, organizations can feel confident in securely and seamlessly migrating their mission-critical ecosystems,” said Vincent Hwang, Senior Director of Cloud Security, Fortinet.

With more than 1,000 successful Azure engagements completed for hundreds of global customers, TCS’ Microsoft Business Unit is one of the most recognized partners in the Microsoft ecosystem. In addition to winning the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Global SI & Advisory Digital Transformation, Retail & Consumer Goods, SAP on Azure, US Advisory Services, and US Financial Services, it was also recognized in nine other global categories. TCS is an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider, has earned a record-setting 17 Microsoft Advanced Specializations, achieved all 18 Microsoft Gold Competencies, and is a member of the 2021/2022 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications.

