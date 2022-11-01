TCS Achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle Award

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been named to Microsoft’s Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle, for the third consecutive year. Membership to this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank TCS in the top echelon of Microsoft Business Applications’ global network of partners, resulting from the high standard of excellence in delivering innovative solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

TCS has been helping clients across 30 industry domains and across geographies, devise and reimagine customer experience and drive purpose-led business transformations on Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud and Power Platform. TCS drives and leads multi-horizon digital transformations at scale, and creates connected and personalized customer engagement.

TCS is investing in research and innovation and building intellectual property on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform to help set the stage for business model innovations and deliver greater speed-to-market. TCS’ Dynamics 365 offerings include Connected Consumer and Operations, NextGen Connected Field Services, Smart Manufacturing & Digital Supply Chain , Design Win & Intelligent Customer Engagement and Connected Scholars on Dynamics 365.

“We are delighted to be recognized as an Inner Circle partner for Microsoft Business Applications for the third consecutive year. Using our domain expertise, contextual knowledge and deep capabilities on Microsoft Business Applications, TCS helps customers innovate at speed and scale, drive competitive differentiation, and achieve their growth ambitions,” said Siva Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.

“It’s been exciting to witness the journey of our partnership with TCS over the past few years,” said Marianne Roling, General Manager Global Sales, Channels and Partners, Microsoft. “TCS embraces Microsoft Cloud to deliver industry-led purpose driven digital transformation to our customers, solve crucial business challenges and drive tangible business value. It gives me immense pleasure to see TCS being recognized as Microsoft Business Application Inner Circle Partner for the Year for the third consecutive year.”

TCS’ Microsoft Business Unit works with customers worldwide to accelerate their multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys. TCS uses its deep industry knowledge and large and growing global talent pool of Microsoft-certified consultants to help customers leverage the power of AI, automation and cloud to enhance customer experience, reimagine employee empowerment, optimize operations and spur innovation.

With more than 350 successful Dynamics 365 engagements for hundreds of global customers, TCS’ Microsoft Business Unit is one of the most recognized partners in the Microsoft ecosystem. In addition to winning the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Global SI & Advisory Digital Transformation, Retail & Consumer Goods, SAP on Azure, US Advisory Services, and US Financial Services and being the Finalists for Dynamics 365 Customer Service and Field Service and Dynamics 365 Sales, TCS was also recognized in nine other global awards categories. TCS is an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider and has earned a record-setting 17 Microsoft Advanced Specializations.

To learn more about TCS’ Microsoft Business Unit, visit tcs.com/microsoft-business-unit.