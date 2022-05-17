Tata Motors commercial vehicles shine at EXCON 2022 Showcases top-of-the-line, high-performance trucks

New Delhi :Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, showcases its state-of-the-art high-performance trucks at South East Asia’s biggest construction equipment exhibition – EXCON 2022, under its ‘Striding towards nation building’ theme. Built for boosting productivity and profitability of fleet-owners, the performance-packed product portfolio of Tata Motors features innovative mobility solutions across diverse operations. Nine high-performance M&HCVs (Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles) are displayed at the five-day exhibition.

For over 76 years, Tata Motors has been at the forefront of building the nation, enabling growth in the logistics, construction, infrastructure and mining sector. Tata Motors has the widest product portfolio, which is built to ensure high productivity and low TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) for the customers. The vehicles are developed with superior technology, which boosts performance while ensuring utmost safety, which are further strengthened by innovative value-added services through the vehicle lifecycle. The BS6 range of M&HCVs has more than 1.50 lakh happy customers and has covered over 200 million kilometres.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. V Seethapathi, Vice President, M&HCV Product Line, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to showcase Tata Motors’ finest and widest commercial vehicle range at a prestigious event like EXCON 2022. With India being on a fast growth trajectory of construction and infrastructure sectors, Tata Motors strives to deliver tomorrow’s needs, today. As a mobility solutions provider, the vehicles deliver state-of-the-art technology, offering maximum uptime and higher profitability with optimal cost of ownership for fleet owners. EXCON 2022 also gives us a platform to present our comprehensive vehicle maintenance and fleet management solutions, backed by Tata Motors’ widest sales and service network across the country.“

The M&HCV range comes with the standard fitment of Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management. Tata Motors also offers its flagship initiative, Sampoorna Seva, a bouquet of service offerings including Fleet Management Solutions, On-site support, Breakdown Assistance, Insurance and Accidental Repair, Extended Warranty and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and lifecycle management.

Tata Motors exhibits the following vehicles, developed for varied applications:

Surface Tippers zone

Mining and Quarry Zone

Ready Mix Concrete Zone

Engineered for faster turnaround, lower total cost of ownership, higher comfort and safety for the driver

Signa 4825.TKSigna 3525.TKPrima 2825.KSigna 5530.S

Fully built vehicles for high performance, versatile and heavy-duty usage

Prima 3530.KPrima 2830.K with ATD (Articulated Tail Door)

Equipped with REPTO (Rear Engine Power Take Off) technology, reduces operating costs up to 11%

Prima 3530.K REPTOPrima 2830.K REPTOSigna 2825.K REPTO

Tata Motors’ also showcases the Tata Yodha pick-up, built to seamlessly fit across multiple applications and the Tata Ace HT+, backed by the legacy Ace brand.