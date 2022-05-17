Bhubaneswar: Odia cricketers Sujata Mallick and Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahoo have been selected by #BCCI to play for the Smriti Mandhana led “Trailblazers” in the Women’s T20 Challenge scheduled to be held at #Pune from May 23.
Odia cricketers Sujata Mallick and Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahoo selected by BCCI to play for the Smriti Mandhana led “Trailblazers” in the Women’s T20 Challenge
Prev Post
Tata Motors commercial vehicles shine at EXCON 2022 Showcases top-of-the-line, high-performance trucks