Odia cricketers Sujata Mallick and Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahoo selected by BCCI to play for the Smriti Mandhana led “Trailblazers” in the Women’s T20 Challenge

Bhubaneswar: Odia cricketers Sujata Mallick and Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahoo have been selected by #BCCI to play for the Smriti Mandhana led “Trailblazers” in the Women’s T20 Challenge scheduled to be held at #Pune from May 23.

