Dharmendra Pradhan called for a “Malviya Mission” to set up nation-wide ecosystem for faculty development

New Delhi :Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan today reviewed the report on institutional mechanism for capacity building of teacher/faculty in higher education institutes. Minister Pradhan pitched in with an idea of a “Malviya Mission” to develop enabling ecosystem across the country for teacher education/faculty development.

He said that a multi-dimensional approach to upskill faculty aligned with the challenges of the 21st century India must be adopted. Mentioning the focus of National Education Policy 2020 on teacher education, he called for a multidisciplinary approach towards teacher education with focus on Indian values, languages, knowledge, ethos, and traditions.