T20 World Cup: Australia beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Defending Champions Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Stage Group 1 match in Perth today. Chasing a target of 158 runs, Australia scored required runs losing three wickets in just 16.3 overs. An unbeaten 59 off 18 balls by Marcus Stoinis, studded with four boundaries and six sixes, was the highlight of the Australian innings.

Earlier put into bat, Sri Lanka made 157 runs in stipulated 20 overs losing six wickets. For Sri Lanka Pathum Nissanka top scored with 40 runs while Charith Josh contributed an unbeaten 38 runs.

Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell bagged a wicket each for the Aussies.

Australia lost their first game of the tournament to New Zealand while Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 9 wickets in their opening game of the tournament.