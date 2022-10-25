Partial Solar eclipse witnessed in many parts of the country

India and a few other places in the world today witnessed a partial solar eclipse. A partial solar eclipse is an eclipse in which the Moon does not cover the Sun completely. This makes the visible part of the Sun appear as crescent-shaped. Except some parts of the northeast region, the event was seen in most parts in the country.

The solar eclipse began before sunset in the afternoon and was visible from 4:29 pm. The event continued with the sunset at 5:42 PM.

The cities where the partial solar eclipse was witnessed for longer than an hour include Dwarka, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Agra, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Mathura, Porbandar, Gandhinagar, Silvasa, Surat, and Panaji.

The eclipse was visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean. The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on 2nd August, 2027 and it will be a total solar eclipse.