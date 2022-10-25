Team Madhya Pradesh will realise the concept of Ram Rajya : CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the festival of Deepawali may bring happiness, prosperity, riddhi-siddhi in the lives of the people of the state. Madhya Pradesh should create a new history in the fields of progress, development and public welfare, this is the wish. We all have to work with the spirit of Team Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing all the ministers, state and district level officers virtually from the residence office on the occasion of Deep Parv. While extending best wishes on Diwali, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inspired team Madhya Pradesh to resolve for the development of the state and for better implementation of schemes and to make the state a leader in various fields. CM Shri Chouhan said that by fulfilling the resolutions of Deepawali, the Team Madhya Pradesh will realise the concept of Ram Rajya in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that development activities and public welfare schemes are being implemented in a better way in the state. We have to do our best to bring about a change in the standard of living of the people of the state. The state has registered a growth rate of 19.76 percent. Gross domestic product has increased by 200 percent. The state’s economy is worth 11 lakh 50 thousand crores and the capital expenditure is more than 48 thousand crores. The implementation of development activities is going on at a rapid pace in the state. In the Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan, such 68 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been added who have not yet got the benefit of these schemes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have to ensure that people do not have to make rounds of government offices for their work, the government itself should reach their doorsteps and provide necessary services. Every possible effort is being made by the state government to end corruption. We have to set up such a monitoring system so that there is no scope for corruption in the system. On the occasion of Deepawali, all the ministers and the officers and employees of Team Madhya Pradesh should take a pledge to provide benefits of government services and schemes to the general public without any hassle. Those who commit irregularities in the government work, those who do corruption will not be spared. Good governance in the state is our resolve.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is necessary that the development works are completed timely and are of quality. District collectors should develop a definite system of continuous review of schemes. Days of the week should be fixed for review of major programmes and schemes. Detailed and careful monitoring system should be established at the district, divisional and state levels. The process of review of districts will be restarted after Deepawali.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that important programmes are proposed to be organised in the state in the coming day. The programme of Govardhan Puja will be done publicly on 26 October. Individuals and organisations working for the Ankur Abhiyan and environment will be especially involved in this programme organised for environmental protection. Ministers-in-charge of all the districts will attend the programme, Bhopal’s programme will be held in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. After this, Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day will be organised on November 1 with the aim of filling the people of the state with pride, dignity and respect. Ladli Laxmi Utsav will be held on 2nd November, in which 43 lakh families will participate. In this, programmes will be organised at village and panchayat level. Seven days programme will be organised on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day. With the aim of expanding the sports culture in the state, sports competitions will be organised up to the village level. There will also be programmes focused on cleanliness, saving energy, water conservation. Interaction will also be held with the students of Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan will be held in Indore in January 2023 in which representatives of 100 countries along with the President, Prime Minister will participate. Investors Summit, Khelo India Youth Games and meetings of G20 countries will also be held in the state. These international level events should be used in the promotion and branding of cleanliness, natural, historical prosperity of the state at the global level.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that those who commit irregularities in the distribution of ration should be sent to jail. It is our resolve to provide a piece of land to every family to live under the Mukhya Mantri Bhu-Awas Adhikar Yojana. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated for better implementation of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Along with this, he also appreciated the police for effective campaign against addiction.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed regarding better implementation of CM Rise Schools, One District – One Product, Employment Fair on Employment Day, maintenance of roads, distribution of fertilisers to farmers, activities of women self-help groups, operation of anganwadis, nutrition food distribution, vaccination, Jal Jeevan Mission, electricity supply system, better communication with the public, effective operation of natural farming activities.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is a matter of good fortune that the responsibility of implementation of schemes capable of changing the lives of people lies on the public representatives and officials. Let us make our life meaningful by giving our best contribution and working with new enthusiasm and new zeal, give full meaning to the festival of Deepawali. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan extended Deepawali greetings and good wishes to the people of the state. In the meeting, all the Divisional Commissioners, IGs, Collectors, SPs, CEOs of District Panchayats and all the district officers virtually participated.