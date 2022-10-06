T20 World Cup 2022-bound Indian team leaves for Australia today

The T20 World Cup 2022-bound Indian team left for Australia today, October 6. The team will travel to Perth before traveling to Sydney where they are scheduled to play two warm up games against New Zealand and hosts Australia before taking on Pakistan in the all-important opener on the 23rd of October.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a photograph of the entire squad including all the players and head coach Rahul Dravid, on their official Twitter.

Earlier, The BCCI had picked the 15-man squad on September 12 where Rohit Sharma was named captain with KL Rahul being the vice-captain. The selection was expected on line with Rohit, Virat Kohli, Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda named as specialist batters. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are the two allrounders in the squad.