CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings in memory of Late Shri Pyarelal Khandelwal

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings in the Smart City Garden in the memory of Late Shri Pyarelal Khandelwal on his death anniversary. The members of Khandelwal family along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted saplings of Neem, Tikoma and Kadamba. Former MLA Shri Ramesh Sharma Guttu Bhaiya, former Mayor Shri Alok Sharma and members of Nanhi Si Udaan Social Welfare Society also participated in plantation.

Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Late Shri Khandelwal’s sons Shri Prakash Khandelwal, Shri Ajit Khandelwal, besides family members Shri Aditya Khandelwal, Smt. Shashi Khandelwal and Sushri Madhuri Khandelwal planted saplings. Sarvshri Rahul Nagar, Narendra Upala Wadia, Sohan Verma and Kuldeep Singh of the society also participated. Senior journalist Shri Dharmendra Paigwar along with Ashish Aggarwal, Amit Aggarwal and Shri Gopal Paigwar also planted saplings.