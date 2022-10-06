South Africa Beat India By 9 Runs, Sanju Samson’s Unbeaten 86 In Vain

Though a valiant unbeaten 86 from Sanju Samson nearly got Team India over the line, South Africa restricted India to 240/8 in 40 overs to win the first ODI by nine runs in Lucknow.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer slammed a 33-ball half-century but was dismissed soon after as India lost their fifth wicket in the chase for 250. While South Africa took control of the proceedings, India’s top order struggled to find boundaries.

South African bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell had given South Africa a dream start with two early wickets in the powerplay. Rabada dismissed Shubman Gill before Parnell got the better of Shikhar Dhawan.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan stitched a brief partnership, but both batters failed to score easily. Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj then struck in quick succession to dismiss Gaikwad and Kishan, respectively.

Heinrich Klaasen (74*) and David Miller (75*) smashed quality fifties and added unbeaten 139 runs for the fifth wicket to take South Africa to 249 for 4 against India in the first ODI in Lucknow.

India won the toss and elected to field first. Rain and wet outfield caused delay and reduced the contest to 40 overs per side.

Things went right down to the wire but it was South Africa who win the first INDvSA ODI. Team India will look to bounce back in the second ODI on the 9th of October.