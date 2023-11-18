Suresh Chandra Mahapatra New Chief Advisor, Odisha Chief Minister’s Office

Bhubaneswar: Suresh Chandra Mahapatra New Chief Advisor, Chief Minister’s Office. Upon his request, Suresh Mahapatra is allowed to relinquish from the post of Chairperson, Odisha Electricity, Regulatory commission

Shri R.Balakrishnan IAS (Retd) at present Chief Advisor, Special Initiatives in the rank of Chief Secretary will continue as such and he is relieved from his additional charge of Chief Advisor, Chief Minister’s Office

Shri Asit Tripathy IAS (Retd), Chairman, Western Odisha Development Council upon his request is allowed to relinquish all his additional charges of Principal Advisor