Shri Bhupender Yadav releases Handbook on Convergence of various organizations under Ministry of Labour & Employment

New Delhi, 17th November: Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav released a Handbook on Convergence of various organizations under Ministry of Labour & Employment here today. The handbook consists of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for achieving convergence at the field level through collaborative efforts amongst verticals for information exchange, grievance redressal of workers and creating awareness regarding availability of various services of the Ministry and its Organizations. The function was attended by Ms. Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Labour & Employment and other officers of the Ministry and its Organizations in physical as well as virtual mode. A total number of 2013 officers and officials from field offices of Ministry of Labour & Employment participated in the function through webcast.

In his address during the function, Shri Bhupender Yadav emphasised on the need for convergence not only amongst various Ministries/Departments of Government of India, but also amongst Ministry of Labour & Employment and in various organizations, for bringing in a holistic approach towards welfare of the labour in the country. Besides, he also noted that Convergence, in the context of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is about bringing together various organizations, agencies, and departments that deal with labour and employment-related matters under a unified framework. This synergy is critical to ensuring the efficient and effective delivery of services and benefits to both employers and employees. the Minister also highlighted on some of the key aspects of convergence like streamlining services, holistic approach, effective policy implementation, enhancing labour market information, and harnessing technology and how it can be a game-changer for labour and employment sector.

Earlier, a workshop on convergence of field offices of various organizations under Ministry of Labour & Employment was also organized on 31st October, 2023 in New Delhi. As part of the workshop, a training session was scheduled for the selected Regional Heads/In-charge of field offices of all organizations under Ministry of Labour & Employment on the implementation aspects of SOPs.