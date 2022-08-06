Subhas Sarkar addresses the 3rd Convocation of NIT Delhi

New Delhi : Minister of State for Education Shri Subhas Sarkar today addressed the 3rd Convocation of National Institute of Technology Delhi (NITD) here today. The ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan.The institute celebrated the accomplishments of 793 graduates, including 34 Ph.D., 567 B.Tech., and 192 M.Tech. degrees. The Institute awarded the President’s Gold Medal (8), the Director’s Gold Medal (29), and Institute Silver Medals (20) to graduating students with exceptional academic records. Shri Anand Kumar, founder of the acclaimed Super-30 programme, was conferred a Doctor of Philosophy degree, honoris causa.

While addressing the participants, Shri Sarkar said that National Education Policy has holistic approach to teaching and learning that offer a broad perspective of learning that stretches beyond the academic achievements of an individual, to consider the development of the person.

The Minister stressed that it is the responsibility of the educational institutions of India to explore our rich culture, heritage, and ancient treasure of knowledge to build an equitable and just society.

He said that India can achieve the spirit of innovation by teaching our future generations about the importance of innovation, especially the endeavours made by startups. He further stated that India is capable of building a large AI ecosystem.Students should explore the field of AI as well as robotics and other fields of innovation.

Dr. Subhas Sarkar extended his greetings to total 793 students including B.Tech/M.Tech/Ph.D who received their degrees.

The Director, Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar Sharma, presented the Director’s Report and highlighted the important milestones for the year 2022 for NIT Delhi. He proudly announced that this has been an exciting year for us; we have realised the dream of moving to our permanent campus after functioning from the transit campuses for over a decade. Prof. Sharma also announced the start of BTech programmes in Mechanical Engineering (ME) and Civil Engineering (CE), as well as an increased intake in BTech (CSE) programmes beginning in the academic year 2022-23.

At the convocation, the noteworthy placement track record was highlighted. In 2022, NITD students were hired by some of the most reputed companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Samsung R&D, L&T, Deloitte, Intuit,and Swiggy. One of the students received a package worth 55 lac rupees per annum. The overall placement rate is 96.5 percent.

NIT Delhi has emerged as the country’s premier technological institute in recent years. It has secured the 194th position in the NIRF ranking for 2022, a testament to its faculty and students’ academic prowess despite the hardships of the global pandemic.The Institute has signed 32 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with renowned institutes, industrial organisations, and PSUs to date.