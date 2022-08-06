Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visits various holy places in Dwarka and Somnath during his one-day tour to Gujarat

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, along with his spouse, Smt. Usha Naidu and other family members visited various holy places in Gujarat today and prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the nation. During the day-long tour, his last as the Vice President of India, Shri Naidu also visited Mahatma Gandhiji’s birthplace at Porbandar. Later in a facebook post, the Vice President described Gujarat as the ‘Land of the Legends’ that not only rejuvenates one spiritually but also kindles a powerful sense of patriotism and nationalism.

The Vice President began his day-long spiritual journey with the Darshan of the holy Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, a hallowed shrine at Dwarka and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. Stating that visiting our holy shrines always infuses us with humility, hope, faith in truth and goodness, and compassion, he said that “this legend of Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, further strengthens our beliefs that good will always prevail over darkness.” Urging the younger generation to visit such iconic places from our history, he said that such visits and pilgrimages reinforce the belief that our age-old cultural values and civilizational virtues guide us along the right path. “We learn the priceless lesson that no matter how difficult situations get, there is always light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

After the visit to Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Naidu and his family members prayed at the Dwarkadhish Temple, one of the most revered temples in India which is located on the banks of Gomti river in Dwarka. Dwarkadhish temple, also known as ‘Jagat Mandir’ is one of the ‘Char Dham’ pilgrimage sites in India. Praising the intricate nature of architectural detail in the temple, he observed that such beautiful temples continue to give a glimpse of our rich culture and the high capabilities of our ancestors. He wanted the modern day architects to take inspiration from these iconic and timeless monuments and incorporate the relevant methodologies into contemporary architecture. “This way we will not only be able to have more sustainable buildings but will also be able to keep the essence of our culture alive,” he opined.

After Dwarkadhish temple, the vice President went to Kirti Mandir in Porbandar, a memorial built at the birthplace and ancestral house of the ‘Father of Nation’, Mahatma Gandhi ji. Mentioning about Gandhi Ji’s Charkha displayed there, the Vice President called it as one of the most powerful symbols and important instruments of our freedom struggle. Emphasizing the importance of Khadi movement started by Gandhi ji asked everyone to wear and promote Khadi as a rightful tribute to the ‘Father of our Nation’. After the visit, the Vice President wrote following remarks in the Kirti Mandir’s Visitor Book –

“I am very honoured and privileged to have visited Kirti Mandir in Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. By showing the world the power of truth and non-violence as weapons of struggle against injustice, Gandhiji left an ever-lasting imprint on humanity. I urge everyone, especially the younger generation, to visit this place and take inspiration from the Mahatma’s life and ideals.”

Referring to ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, Shri Naidu appealed to the countrymen to work towards building a resurgent India “where every child gets quality education and proper nutrition. An India where no one goes to sleep hungry. An India where the underprivileged are empowered. An India where the elderly are treated with utmost respect. An India, where the youth lead the nation in reclaiming its lost legacy of Vishwaguru.”

Later in the evening, Shri Naidu and his family prayed at the historic Somnath Temple which is situated at the Sagar Kant area of Saurashtra in Gujarat and houses one of the 12 holy Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Shri Naidu wrote that Somnath is not just renowned for its spiritual significance and magnificence but is also an embodiment of India’s spirit of resilience. He made following remarks in the Visitor’s Book at the temple –

“I am very happy to have visited the Somnath temple. The architectural grandeur and spiritual aura of the temple are really amazing. I urge people to visit the temple and appreciate the cultural marvel of our civilization.”

After concluding his visit, Shri Naidu said that India is replete with many such places that hold great historical and spiritual significance. Stressing the need to make our youngsters aware of such places, he suggested educational institutions to take students to such places. This would not only give them greater insights into our rich cultural heritage but also infuse in them a sense of pride for their nation, he said.

The Vice President and his family were welcomed by the Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat and the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel on their arrival at Jamnagar airport this morning.

