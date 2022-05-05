Subararekha Port Organises mega health camp at Dagara, Baliapal in association with district administration and Lions Club

Baliapal : As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Subarnarekha port organized a health camp today at Dagra Panchayat Samiti office under Bliapal block of Balasore district. More than 220 patients from villages of Dagara panchayat including 90 women and 40 elderly citizens availed health services at camp.

Shri Deepak Kumar Das, Tahashildar and BDO, Baliapal, Shri Satyananada Mohanty, Sarpanch, Dagara, Shri Pramod Kumar, Head, Administration and Community Engagement, Subarnarekha Port, Shri Sanjay Das, Secretary, Balasore Lions Club and other members of the club were present on the occasion.

Dr Sameer Panda, Medicine Specialist from Basta, CHC, Dr Ranjan Kumar Nayak, Orthopaedic and Surgery specialist, District Hospital, Balasore, Dr Benudhar Hui, O&G, Baliapal CHC, Dr Nimai Mishra, Dental specialist, District Hospital and Dr Priyadarsi Singh Samanta, Dr Arup Dey, Dr Sanjay Kumar Manik, Eye specialists screened the patients and gave medicines.

The district administration has expressed it’s happiness on the initiative of Subarnarekha Port where so many patients including elderly, pregnant women and children received treatment and medical advice in the camp. Many times, people neglect to go to hospital for health check-up leading to serious consequences. But health camps like these will address the issue in a big way as the screening facility is coming to their doorstep.

Thanking the district administration, the Lions Club and the community for their support for the health camp Shri Prakash Singh, Executive Director of Subarnrekha Port said, “we are overwhelmed with the response from the villagers for the health camp in spite of the scorching heat. This is one of many such socio-economic interventions planned for the community. We stand committed to contribute our bit for the inclusive growth of the region,” he added.

Subarnarekha Port is planning more such health camps in different villages around its proposed project in Baliapal every month so that local villagers can get doorstep health care services.

