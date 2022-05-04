Nitin Gadkari chairs meeting to review the proposal of NHLML to revamp logistics and allied activities in Delhi region

New Delhi :Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari chaired the meeting to review the proposal of NHLML (National Highways Logistics Management Limited) to revamp logistics and allied activities in Delhi region along with Lt.Governor, Delhi Shri Anil Baijal , MoS Gen.V.K.Singh , Shri Gautam Gambhir , Shri Manoj Kumar Tiwari , Shri Ramesh Bidhuri , Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Shri Hans Raj Hans .

NHLML, a SPV of NHAI, presented a plan to develop a future ready Delhi by building efficient logistics systems, creating integrated freight villages at strategic locations with hub and spoke model in & around Delhi and making the Capital greener. NHLML’s plan will not only decongest Delhi but also bring huge new investment in infrastructure sector. In the process it will create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.