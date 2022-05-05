Lenskart achieves its 1000th on-ground store launch milestone

New Delhi : Lenskart, Asia’s largest omni-channel retailer and manufacturer of premium quality & contemporary eyewear, has successfully launched 1000 stores in 22 states in the country. In FY 22 Lenskart added over 400 stores pan India, expanding the presence in 61 new cities.

The 1000 stores launch includes states like Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Delhi/NCR, West Bengal, Hyderabad, including developing states like Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and several others. The lifestyle brand is geared up to open 500+ more stores in FY 23. By expanding its retail chain, the eyewear giant is now present in 223 cities across pan India.

The milestone of opening 1000 on-ground stores by FY22 had been set in motion and announced on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day in January 2022 at the 73rd store launch. Lenskart has successfully achieved its target of setting up 1000 stores within FY 2022.

The 1000th Lenskart store at New Delhi’s Karol Bagh spans across 600 sq ft and features key highlights such as a vast variety of Sunglasses and Eyeglasses and the largest collection of Contact Lenses to cater to the impulsive needs of the market, where Lenskart will provide free eye testing and three clinics by trained professionals.

Commenting on the 1000 store launch, Peyush Bansal, CEO and Co-Founder, Lenskart said, “We are elated to have met our target of launching 1000 stores spanned across states in India within our targeted time-frame of FY 2022. We celebrate this milestone with the launch of our 1000th outpost in New Delhi and aim to open 500+ more stores in FY 23. Our ultimate vision for the long-term is to welcome 1 billion people globally, to the Lenskart family by 2027.”

Speaking on the launch, Sunil Menon, Chief Retail Expansion Officer at Lenskart said, “Lenskart has expanded exponentially and with its given momentum, we look forward to furthering the brand’s footprint, globally. As a consumer-oriented brand, our aim will always be to continue strengthening our omni-channel presence and elevate the customer’s shopping experience.”

The much loved eyewear brand serves over 8 million consumers annually and with embarking on its 1000th on-ground store, Lenskart is diversifying its extent and expanding its range of products.

The 1000th Lenskart store in New Delhi Karol Bagh’s details:

Address – Shop No. – 1/5/30/31 Ajmal Khan Road West Extn. Area Karol Bagh (Infront of Bata Shop), New Delhi- 110005