Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023: Teams Embark on the ‘I am Somebody Express’ to Champion the Rights of Street Children

Chennai: Today, six teams participating in the Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023 arrived in Chennai, India after embarking on a 1284 KM train journey on board the ‘I am Somebody Express’, which departed from Mumbai on Wednesday lunchtime.

Representing India were teams from notable NGOs: Bucket List, CHETNA, Hope Foundation, Magic Bus India Foundation, and Salaam Baalak Trust. Joining them on the symbolic journey were participants from SAFIRE, waving the flag for Team Mauritius.

As a mark of unity and identity, a 20-metre banner adorned with flags from each participating country at the Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023 was unfurled at CSTM station before the train departed, featuring the powerful rally cry: ‘I am Somebody.’

The journey was not a simple transportation to the event, but rather served as an emblematic journey, spotlighting the challenges thousands of India’s vulnerable children face daily. It’s an advocacy drive at the heart of Street Child United’s mission: raising global awareness about the rights of street-connected children.

“The ‘I am Somebody Express’ mirrors the journeys many of India’s vulnerable children undertake, often only to find even more daunting challenges awaiting them,” remarked John Wroe, Street Child United’s co-founder and CEO. “Through this initiative, we aim to bring the world’s attention to these issues and be catalysts for positive change” he added. Present to wave-off the delegation was Nikhil Pingle, Chief Strategy & Research, Magic Bus India Foundation who commented:

“The ‘I am Somebody Express’ and the Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023 provide young people from Magic Bus India Foundation with a chance to become positive role models in their communities, giving them a strong and meaningful identity. Together, we’re building a brighter future for these budding champions and the underserved children nationwide!”

Once aboard the train, the teams bonded over singing and games. Each child received their own workbook to document memorable moments of their journey. When they arrived in Chennai the following morning, the team from Karunalaya was there to welcome everyone.

The ‘I am Somebody Express’ train journey marks the opening of the Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023. In partnership with the Shree Dayaa foundation, the event advocates for the rights of street-connected children worldwide. Starting this Saturday, 23rd September, 19 teams representing 13 countries will unite for a cricket tournament, festival of arts, and a General Assembly.