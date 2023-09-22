JSW Group names Neeraj Chopra as brand ambassador

New Delhi: JSW Group, one of India’s fastest growing conglomerates, proudly announced Olympic and World champion, Neeraj Chopra as its official brand ambassador, thereby extending an already solid relationship with the javelin ace.

This significant partnership demonstrates JSW’s unwavering dedication to supporting Indian athletes. This partnership also includes an association with JSW businesses like Steel, Cements, Paints and other Group businesses.

Chopra, who has made it a habit of scripting history, only recently added to that list when he became the first Indian to win a Gold at the World Athletics Championships, bagging the feat in Budapest. He has now won every major medal there is to win in his sport. Besides his Olympic and world championship golds and the Diamond League title, Neeraj Chopra is also an Asian Athletics Championships (2017), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018) champion.

From the inception of Neeraj’s remarkable journey, JSW has stood as a steadfast pillar of belief and support. From scouting his exceptional talent to facilitating his holistic growth, JSW is proud to have played a pivotal role in supporting Neeraj’s golden journey. The JSW Group’s support has over the years extended beyond the playing field, aiding his recovery at the Inspire Institute of Sport and ensuring he remains at the pinnacle of his physical form.

JSW Sports – the sporting arm of the JSW Group has always had a holistic approach to athlete development as well as ensuring their commercial success in a rich and diverse ecosystem.

Mr. Parth Jindal, Founder of JSW Sports, emphasized, “We continue to believe in Neeraj’s extraordinary capabilities, not only as an athlete but also as a beacon of inspiration. His journey resonates with our ethos of pushing boundaries and redefining limits. We are happy to add another significant dimension to our relationship with him.”

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics and Olympic champion, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I’ve been a part of the JSW family for a few years now, and the relationship we have shared has been special. It is an honour to now be named brand ambassador for the Group and its companies. The manner in which JSW has supported Indian sport and us athletes, is truly remarkable and the work they have done in this field is an example. I am grateful and proud to represent all that they do in nation building.”

This association echoes JSW Group’s deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of sports as a unique marketing platform. They have applied this unique model across their body of work with Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru FC, and Haryana Steelers. In addition to this, the support for the Olympic movement and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) are some of the additional initiatives adding to the Groups strong sports narrative.