PM Narendra Modi thanks all Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi thanked all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. He remarked that it is a defining moment in our nation’s democratic journey and congratulated the 140 crore citizens of the country.

He underlined that is not merely a legislation but a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation, and it is a historic step in a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“A defining moment in our nation’s democratic journey! Congratulations to 140 crore Indians.

I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening.

With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India. This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions.

As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively.”