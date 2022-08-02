State makes unparalleled progress in all spheres in matter of development during 75 years: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the mammoth gathering at Chowari, in Bhattiyat Vidhan Sabha area of Chamba district today as part of ‘Pragtisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ (Progressive Himachal: 75 Years of Formation) celebrations to commemorate 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh said that during these 75 years Himachal has emerged as a model State of the country not only for hilly States but also for several developed States.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh during these 75 years have made unparalleled progress in all spheres in matter of development. He said that the credit of this goes to the hardworking and dedicated people of the State, besides able leadership provided in the State from time to time. He said that at the time of formation of the State, there were only four districts, whereas today the State has 12 districts. He said that the literacy rate of the State in 1948 was a little above seven per cent, whereas today the literacy rate of the State was over 83 per cent.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the hilly States like Himachal Pradesh, the roads were life-lines of development and the successive Governments of the State laid special focus for construction of the roads. He said that PMGSY started by the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has played a major role in ensuring rural connectivity as nearly 50 per cent roads were constructed under this scheme. He said that today the country was in the safe hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has emerged as a world leader and was poised to make India regain its old glory and dignity. He said that the nation was successfully bailed out from the tough situation of covid pandemic and the credit of this also goes to the timely vaccine developed by the Indian scientists due to the motivation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh did an excellent work in the vaccination campaign and emerged as the first State in the country to achieve cent per cent coverage of first and second dose of immunization. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while congratulating the State for its achievement said that the State has emerged as a champion in matter of development. He also urged the people to get themselves vaccinated with booster dose.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the previous State Government did not even start a single scheme for welfare of the poor and the downtrodden. He said that on the other hand, the present State Government started schemes such as Sahara Yojna, Shagun Yojna, HIMCARE, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Swavalaban Yojna for welfare and betterment of every vulnerable section of the society. He said that the opposition was misleading the people of the State with the eyes on polls. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the youths of the country 10 lakh employment opportunities in the coming year. He said that the opposition in the State was a leaderless, issueless and directionless party. He said that the double engine government was vital for ensuring that pace of development goes uninterrupted for years together.

Earlier, the Chief Minister presided over the 73rd State level Van Mahotsav held at Chowari by planting a sapling of ‘Punica granatum’ (Daadu) near Chowari helipad.

The Chief Minister said that on the auspicious occasion of 75 years of Independence and 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh, this year the Van Mahotsav was being celebrated as ‘Hariyali Mahotsav’. He said that the main objective of this celebration was to sensitize the people about the importance of forest and flora and fauna in our lives. He said that this year the State forest department has set a target to plant saplings in over 15,000 hectares of land. He said that due to the concerted efforts of the State Government, the forest cover in the State has increased by about 342 sq. kms in last four years.

The Chief Minister also distributed State Level Forest Awards for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

A theme song on 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh was also sung on the occasion.

A documentary based on 75 years of glorious history of Himachal Pradesh produced by the Information and Public Relations Department was also screened on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also flagged off Fire Tender vehicles on the occasion.

Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, Deputy Speaker HP Vidhan Sabha Dr. Hans Raj, Chief Whip Bikram Singh Jaryal, MLA Jia Lal Kapoor, Chairman APMC D.S. Thakur, District BJP President Jasbir Nagpal, PCCF HoFF Ajay Shrivastava, PCCF Rajiv Kumar planted saplings on the occasion.

Later, the Chief Minister performed inaugurations and foundation stones of 22 developmental projects worth about Rs. 162 crore at Chuowari in Bhattiyat assembly constituency of Chamba district today.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 3.33 crore Manghiyar-Fagot road, Rs. 4.99 crore upgradation of Dramnala-Rajae road, Rs. 5.16 crore Patka-Hathighar road, Rs. 1.31 crore Primary Health Centre Kakira, Rs. 6.57 crore Industrial Training Institute Garnota, Rs. 6.54 crore Motla-Sukhiyar road, Rs. 30.46 crore widening of Patka-Dalhousie road, Rs. 3.09 crore Ghatasani bridge on Bholag road, Rs. 1.32 crore Dudiyara- Kaihalu road, Rs. 1.24 crore Luned bridge, Rs. 4.25 crore re-modeling of flow irrigation scheme Chakki khad Raipur kuhl, Rs. 2.12 crore remodeling of flow irrigation scheme Siuni and Rs. 1.74 crore lift irrigation scheme Tonni Mata, Barddramman, Bhangaie, Upreli Thulel, Banoli Mata, Dhanote and Annie from Barahal khad in tehsil Bhattiyat. He also performed the opening ceremony of the newly created Division of Public Works Department at Chuowari.

Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of Rs. 8.81 crore augmentation and remodeling of various WSS Dangori in GP Taragarh, Rs. 37.52 crore LWSS for village Kakira Kasba Gahar Parchhore and other multi villages Rural piped water supply for part of Block Bhattiyat, Rs. 18.99 crore LWSS for Sihunta and other multi villages Rural piped water supply scheme for part of Block Bhattiyat in tehsil Sihunta, Rs. 2.20 crore Lift Water Supply Scheme to community village Sama, Saloh, Chulari etc. and adjoining area in tehsil Bhattiyat, Rs. 4.51 crore re-modeling and augmentation of water supply scheme Hatli, Gola and Balana in tehsil Sihunta, Rs. 2.25 crore LIS Mail in tehsil Dalhousie and Rs. 1.57 crore re-modelling of lift water supply scheme Sahla Mundi in tehsil Bhattiyat.

Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania said that there was no match between BJP leadership and that of the Congress. He said that Bhattiyat area has progressed leaps and bounds under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He urged the people of the area to strengthen the hands of the Chief Minister to ensure that the pace of development goes interrupted.

Chief Whip and local MLA Bikram Singh Jaryal welcomed the Chief Minister to his home constituency on the occasion. He also thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of Rupees on the occasion. He said that developmental projects worth crores of Rupees were going on in Bhattiyat area which would ensure that the constituency emerges as a model constituency of the State in matter of development. He said that people of his constituency have been immensely benefited from various welfare schemes initiated by the Centre and State Governments. He also apprised the Chief Minister regarding various developmental demands of his constituency.

Deputy Speaker HP Vidhan Sabha Dr. Hans Raj, MLA Jia Lal Kapoor, Chairman APMC D.S. Thakur, District BJP President Jasbir Nagpal, PCCF HoFF Ajay Shrivastav, PCCF Wildlife Rajiv Kumar were present on the occasion among others.