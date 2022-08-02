13 investment proposals fast tracked with allotment of land in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : In the High Level Land Allocation Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Mr. Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, land has been allocated for 13 new capital investment projects. 766 crores will be invested in the proposed project.

Besides,the proposed projects mainly include apparel manufacturing, logistics parks, software development and digital marketing, sports goods manufacturing, etc. Through this, 8,006 people will be directly employed and 15,000 people will be indirectly employed.