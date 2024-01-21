State Level NSS Review Meeting held at the Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Auditorium of Utkal University, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : A review meeting of the State-level National Service Scheme (NSS) was held today at the Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Auditorium of Utkal University, Bhubaneswar. In this meeting, the Vice Chancellor of Utkal University Prof.Mrs.SabitaAcharya, NSS Regional Director Mr.AjitKushwaha, State NSS Officer-cum-Higher Education Deputy Secretary Mr. Ramesh Chandra Behera, NSS Officers, District Program Officers and Office Assistants from 22 colleges and universities of the state attended the meeting.

Professor ShriAcharya said in the meeting that the role of NSS is important to inculcate the sense of service among the students. The NSS wing of the Utkal University is also very active and its working style is also commendable.

State NSS Officer and Deputy Secretary Higher Education Mr.Behera said that NSS wing in all universities and colleges of the state are working well and in the coming days they will work with more service mindedness and the funds provided to NSS like PFMS, ZBSA should be utilized within the academic year with ease to make students empowered one. It is to be noted that the colleges under this fund can carry out programs like tree plantation, blood donation, clean campaign, special camps, environment protection, anti-drug campaign etc. ln addition to that district program officers and office assistants have been provided with the training session to solve the problems during the utilization of fund.

NSS Regional Director Mr.Kushwaha while talking to the program officers from the district said that currently there are more than 124,000 volunteers in 1241 NSS units in the educational institutions under the control of the Higher Education Department in the state.By making them more effective, Odisha can achieve excellence at the national level.

Appreciating the well-performing colleges, he said that the work of NSS has increased to manifold in the past few days and in the comingdays, its scope will be wider and far-reaching. At the end of the meeting Mrs. Kajal Parashar of KIIT University concluded the review meeting with a vote of thanks.